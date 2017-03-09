Conyers’ double-win at Islamic Finance News Awards

Conyers Dill & Pearman received Overall Deal of the Year and UAE Deal of the Year awards for the establishment of DP World’s $3bn sukuk programme at the 11th annual Islamic Finance News (“IFN”) Awards.

Conyers’ Fawaz Elmalki and Oliver J Simpson, provided advice to DP World, a leading container terminal operator, on the establishment of a sukuk program listed on the Nasdaq Dubai securities exchange in the DIFC and the London Stock Exchange, as well as the successful first drawdown of $1.2bn thereunder.

Fawaz Elmalki, Director in the Dubai office said: “We are delighted to receive these two awards for the DP World transaction. This underscores the strength of our Islamic finance and debt capital markets capabilities in the MENA region”.