Conyers advised Schroder Investment Management North America with respect to its launch of a new “Class A Exempt Fund” domiciled in Bermuda. The fund will follow an investment strategy related to investing in securitised credit. This represents the second launch of a Bermuda domiciled investment fund for Schroders in six months.

Elizabeth Denman of Conyers’ Bermuda office advised on the matter working alongside Simmons & Simmons LLP (London) and Seward & Kissel LLP (New York).