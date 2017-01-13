Conyers advises Red Kite on $250m senior debt facility to Continental Gold

Conyers provided Bermuda law advice to RK Mine Finance, a division of Red Kite acting through its special purpose vehicle RK Mine Finance Master Fund I Limited, a Bermuda company (“Red Kite”) to provide a secured project debt facility for a total of $250m to Continental Gold Inc. Continental Gold acted through its wholly-owned Bermuda subsidiary Continental Gold Limited.

The project debt facility will be used for the development, construction and working capital requirements for Continental Gold’s Buriticá gold mining project in Antioquia, Colombia. Red Kite and Continental Gold entered into a definitive credit agreement on 10 January 2017.

RK Mine Finance provides bespoke financing solutions to base and precious metals focused mining companies including bridge finance, construction finance, expansion funding, working capital and acquisition facilities.

Jason Piney and Cathryn Minors of Conyers’ Bermuda office advised on the matter, working alongside Norton Rose Fulbright Canada.