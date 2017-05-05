Conyers advises on OneBeacon deal

Conyers is acting as special Bermuda counsel to OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd and its majority parent, White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd, relating to the acquisition of OneBeacon by Intact Financial Corporation. The companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Intact Financial Corporation will acquire all issued OneBeacon shares for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately $1.7bn.

The Conyers team is led by director Chris Garrod along with Cathryn Minors in the Bermuda office.