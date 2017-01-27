Conyers advises Kosmos Energy on $199m secondary offering

Conyers advised Kosmos Energy Ltd. in relation to an underwritten public offering of 30,000,000 of its common shares, which were all offered by funds affiliated with The Blackstone Group and Warburg Pincus. The aggregate value of the share sale was $199.5m with a price to the public of $6.65 per share. Barclays Capital acted as the sole underwriter.

Guy Cooper and Jason Piney of Conyers’ Bermuda office advised on the matter alongside Davis Polk & Wardwell. Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett acted for the underwriter.