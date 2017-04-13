Conyers advises on investment in Egyptian education sector

Conyers Dill & Pearman advised NBK Capital Partners on the corporate structuring of an investment in Kaumeya Language Schools in Egypt by NBK Capital Equity partners Fund II LP.

The Fund partnered with the founders of KLS to support the school in the next phase of its growth. KLS will also be supported by financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The education sector is vital for Egypt’s future given that 32 per cent of the population is under the age of 15.

Sameer K Tegally from our Mauritius office advised on the transaction, alongside Matouk Bassiouny in Egypt.