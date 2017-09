Conyers Dill & Pearman acted as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to Frontier Digital Ventures on its investment in BVI-incorporated Infocasas.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Infocasas operates the leading online real estate classifieds portal in Uruguay and Paraguay and occupies the number two position in Bolivia.

Frontier Digital Ventures is based in Malaysia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Oliver J. Simpson of Conyers’ Dubai office represented Frontier.