Conyers advises First Pacific on tender offer

Conyers Dill & Pearman provided Bermuda law advice to First Pacific Company Limited in connection with the Company’s tender offer and repurchase of $68,980,000 of 7.375% guaranteed secured bonds and $83,207,000 of 6.375% guaranteed secured bonds due in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

First Pacific is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with operations located in Asia-Pacific. The Company’s principal business interests relate to telecommunications, consumer food products, infrastructure and natural resources.

Partner Richard Hall of Conyers’ Hong Kong office advised on the matter working alongside Linklaters.