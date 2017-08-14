Conyers advises Essent on shares offering

Conyers Dill & Pearman provided Bermuda legal advice to Essent Group Ltd. in connection with a public offering of five million common shares. This was a secondary public offering of the Bermuda based mortgage insurer and reinsurer and is expected to generate gross proceeds of $199.5m from the offering. Barclays Capital Inc, the sole underwriter for the offering, has a 30 day option to buy an additional 750,000 shares from Essent.

Director, Chris Garrod of Conyers’ Bermuda office advised on this matter, working alongside Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as company counsel and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as counsel for the sole underwriter.