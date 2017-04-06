Conyers advises on Avolon’s $10.4bn acquisition of CIT Aerospace

Conyers provided Bermuda law advice in connection with the acquisition by Avolon Holdings Limited (Avolon) of the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group for $10.38bn and in connection with the related acquisition financing. The transaction completed on 4 April 2017.

Avolon is now the world’s third-largest aircraft leasing company with a fleet of 868 aircraft valued at over $43bn.

Jason Piney, Angela Atherden and Cathryn Minors of Conyers’ Bermuda office advised on this matter, working alongside Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to CIT.