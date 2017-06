Conyers advised entities in the Allan Gray Group of companies, which have presences in Cape Town and Bermuda, with respect to the formation and approval of Allan Gray Frontier Markets Equity Fund Limited, an investment fund domiciled in Bermuda and authorised as a “Standard Fund” pursuant to the Investment Funds Act.

This fund will pursue an investment strategy of investing in frontier market equities.

Elizabeth Denman, director in the Bermuda office of Conyers, advised on the matter.