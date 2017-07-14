Contributing to World Bank publications

This year, Maravela & Asociatii’s specialists contributed to two of World Bank’s Doing Business guides, namely: (i) Doing Business: Equal opportunities for all 2017, covering 190 economies, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe and (ii) Doing Business in the European Union 2017: Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, covering 22 cities in the aforementioned countries and regulations pertaining to the 5 stages of small to medium sized businesses, underlining the region’s potential.