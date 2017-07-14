This year, Maravela & Asociatii’s specialists contributed to two of World Bank’s Doing Business guides, namely: (i) Doing Business: Equal opportunities for all 2017, covering 190 economies, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe and (ii) Doing Business in the European Union 2017: Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, covering 22 cities in the aforementioned countries and regulations pertaining to the 5 stages of small to medium sized businesses, underlining the region’s potential.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- A&O closes the gap on CC, becoming second largest magic circle firm
- Stewarts Law PEP overtakes magic circle in record financial results
- Brick Court mourns former head of chambers Jonathan Hirst QC
- Financials live blog: Long road ahead for Clifford Chance’s US ambition
- The secret club that will rule the legal world is nothing but myth
- Slaughters partner Leung retires after 26 years
- Bristows joint managing partner Savvides dies
- Disruptive moves: Secret Escapes GC exits, Farfetch gains
- Exclusive: Fieldfisher joins select few to hand out £2m to top partners
- What A&O and Clydes’ infographics mean for law firm comms
- Commented
- Recent
- Bär & Karrer advises on Rotronic sale
- Shoosmiths advises on education tech investment
- Egorov advises Knauf on Leningrad investment agreement
- Contributing to World Bank publications
- Law Society of Scotland boss calls for accelerated regulatory review
- Norton Rose partners “frustrated” at flat profits despite global growth
- Bristows joint managing partner Savvides dies
- Cooley takes team from Wilson Sonsini to boost New York and Washington
- Matheson opens third US office in San Francisco
- Snap survey: which law firms are in the Silver Circle?