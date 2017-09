Webinar

CompuLaw’s best practices webinars are intended to provide relevant and insightful information about CompuLaw functionality and best practices on how to leverage CompuLaw to help improve your business. During this webinar, learn how to customize, filter and generate client matter reports into PDF and Excel Formats.

Presenter: Tony Gitelis, Sr. Solution and Customer Experience Advisor, CompuLaw

Duration: 33 minutes

Product: CompuLaw