Competition law risk in the mortgage sector

Walker Morris’ Competition partner, barrister Trudy Feaster-Gee, has been invited to speak about competition law risks in the mortgage sector at the Council of Mortgage Lenders conference on Tuesday 7 February in Leeds.

The conference, entitled ‘Mortgage regulation: Conduct yourself well’, will consider the latest topics arising in mortgage regulation as well as explore successful strategies for integrating regulation into lending processes including updates on the latest Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reviews.

Trudy will be conducting a session that focuses on the application of competition law in the mortgage sector, covering general competition law compliance as well as discussing areas of focus in the FCA’s recently launched mortgage market study.

