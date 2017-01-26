Compensation of more than £30,000 for patients of four dentists

Four dentists who practised at the same Grimsby dental surgery have settled legal cases against them in which they faced allegations of poor care and neglect.

Insurers acting on behalf of dentists Timothy Stokes, Ian Burrell, Ivan Delgado and Carlos Noguera Mutillo have agreed damages settlements totalling more than £30,000 with patients following claims made against them.

Stokes, Burrell and Delgado were all named in legal action served by Hudgell Solicitors relating to a patient who was suddenly told she had ‘widespread periodontal disease’, despite regularly attending check-ups and appointments for six years.

Solicitor Michelle Tebbutt said the woman patient, who asked not to be named but is in her 30s, was left ‘devastated’ after being told serious damage had been caused to her gums and bones.