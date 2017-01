Collyer Bristow is preparing to open the doors to its 2017 Graduate Art Exhibition, showcasing emerging talent from three of London’s top art schools, to be held at the firm’s in-house art gallery*, from 22nd February to 14th June.

On display will be artworks by a selection of exceptional artists who have graduated from Goldsmiths, Middlesex University and City & Guilds of London Art School during the last three years, who entered Collyer Bristow’s Graduate Art Award.