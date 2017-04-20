Collyer Bristow and Augusta join forces for interchange fee damages claim

Collyer Bristow is collaborating with Augusta, a leading litigation funder in the SME market, to back a multimillion-pound claim against MasterCard and Visa over their use of multilateral interchange fees (MIFs).

Augusta guarantees to pay 65% of the damages award to claimants who in turn do not have to pay any costs towards funding the litigation.

Collyer Bristow and Augusta are targeting retailers that have a minimum turnover of £80 million in the action based on a ruling by the European Commission against MasterCard that found MIFs harmed competition between merchants’ banks and inflated merchants’ costs for accepting payment cards*.