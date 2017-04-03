Collas Crill lawyer joins Chamber Population Committee

Following the introduction of the Population Management (Guernsey) Law, 2016 by the States of Guernsey, employment lawyer Hana Plsek has joined the Chamber of Commerce’s population sub-group.

Plsek, an associate at Collas Crill, is responsible for the day-to-day running of the firm’s employment team and housing practice. She regularly advises on contentious and non-contentious matters ranging from confidentiality and non-solicitation agreements in connection with restructuring to redundancy and dismissal procedures for local firms.

She has also been advising both employers and employees on the new law and what permits they will need to put in place.