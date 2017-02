Asian Legal Business has published its 2017 annual Firms to Watch, listing Collas Crill as the only offshore law firm. The feature, which started in February 2015, offers a glimpse into the future of the Asian legal industry and features just 15 firms.

Collas Crill was credited for getting off to a strong start in 2017 with the merger of BVI law firm Farara Kerins and hire of Stephen Adams as its new Singapore managing partner in the second half of 2016.