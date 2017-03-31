Collas Crill expands Cayman commercial team

Collas Crill has appointed associate Aoife Madden to its growing commercial team in the Cayman Islands.

Madden has experience in all areas of commercial and company law, in particular on matters related to investment funds, banking and corporate finance, security and commercial transactions.

She regularly advises on all aspects of investment fund structuring, both hedge and private equity funds, including the launch, all regulatory elements, ongoing operations, restructuring and winding down.

Prior to joining Collas Crill, Madden practiced with another leading offshore firm in the Cayman Islands as well as with McCann FitzGerald in Dublin. She is qualified to practice law in the Cayman islands, England & Wales and the Republic of Ireland, and is a member of the Cayman Islands Law Society, the Law Society of Ireland and 100 Women in Hedge Funds.