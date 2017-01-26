Collas Crill evolves operational departments

In line with the firm’s strategic goals for 2017, Collas Crill has further aligned its operational IT and business development departments with its global brand.

In recognition of their ongoing strategic and global contributions, Nico Maritz will now take on the role of Chief Information Officer and Iain Beresford will take on the role of Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer.

Both Iain and Nico lead their respective teams and contribute to the firm’s strategic development and growth across all of its offices.