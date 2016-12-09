Collas Crill completes on Proaulx premature baby foundation property purchas

Collas Crill’s UK Real Estate Team has completed on the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation’s purchase of The Burrow; a property near Southampton General Hospital.

While the Foundation currently leases a flat available to Guernsey families, The Burrow is the first property owned by the Foundation, purchased due to the high demand of local families needing a place to stay when their premature baby or critically ill child requires off-island treatment in Southampton. The property is due to open in the summer of 2017.