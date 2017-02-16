Collas Crill associate named Jersey’s ‘Junior Lawyer of the Year’

Collas Crill associate Julie Harrigan has been named ‘Junior Lawyer of the Year’ by The Law Society of Jersey, chosen from a very strong list of candidates that showcased the bright future of Jersey’s legal industry.

Julie joined the firm nine years ago as a legal assistant and has day to day responsibility for the Jersey arm of the pan-island will and estates and private client services team. She specialises in all aspects of succession law and advises on, and drafts, wills for local and non-local clients as well as HNW individuals.