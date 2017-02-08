Collas Crill advises world’s largest online games software specialist

Collas Crill has acted for Playtech Plc, the world’s largest online gaming software supplier, in the acquisition of Eyecon, a leading designer of online games, for up to £50m.

Over recent years, Guernsey and Alderney have invested heavily in attracting online business to the islands. This investment, when matched with the strong infrastructure and the pragmatic, business friendly regulatory approach of the islands, has created a thriving hub for the e-gaming and Fintech sectors.

The Eyecon acquisition was lead by David McLeish, corporate partner at English e-gaming specialists Wiggin LLP. The Collas Crill team was headed by group partner Wayne Atkinson and senior associate Simon Heggs, with property advice provided by partner Paul Nettleship.