Collas Crill advises on sale of card payment processing business Retail Merchant to TCV

Collas Crill has advised on certain aspects of the sale of Retail Merchant Group Limited, the UK’s award winning credit and debit card payment processing firm, to TCV, a leading provider of capital to growth-stage private and public enterprises in the technology industry financed from its $2.5bn growth fund.

Retail Merchant Services provides payment solutions for remote invoice e-settlement online and by telephone and also in person payments via the chip and pin machines we see in SME retail outlets every day.

The transaction involved bespoke consideration structuring and the preparation of a deferred consideration listed note issue on The International Stock Exchange (previously the Channel Islands Securities Exchange).

The Collas Crill team comprised of senior associate Tristan Ozanne from the firm’s commercial department and group partner Michael Morris from the UK property team.