Collas Crill advises on Ronez acquisition

Offshore law firm Collas Crill advised on the Channel Island aspects of SigmaRoc plc’s acquisition of construction materials group Ronez for £45m in cash.

The firm’s commercial and property teams worked on the Channel Island aspects of the transaction that, due to its size and nature, constituted a reverse takeover in accordance with the AIM rules.

The team from Collas Crill was led by group partner Wayne Atkinson and consultant David Moore, assisted by Jersey commercial partner Paul Wilson and associate Chantelle Foster, Jersey property partner Martin Le Boutillier and Guernsey property partner Jason Green.

Memery Crystal provided onshore advice in relation to the transaction and Strand Hanson acted as SigmaRoc’s nominated adviser.