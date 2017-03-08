Collas Crill advises on medical marijuana investment

Offshore law firm Collas Crill has advised FastForward Innovations Ltd on its ability to invest in a Canadian company which will grow and supply marijuana for medicinal purposes under licence from the Canadian government.

Collas Crill formed part of the international team, led by Michael Corcoran at Hill Dickinson LLP, advising FastForward on the application of various Guernsey laws to an investment in this fast growing industry.

Based in Guernsey, AIM listed companyFastForward has invested C$$3m in Nuuvera Corp,a newly incorporated company that will focus on medicinal marijuana opportunities in Canada.

Collas Crill’s team included group partner Wayne Atkinson and senior associate Simon Heggs. Their advice covered the way in which Guernsey law would treat any return from this investment, in light of the interaction between the island’s law in relation to marijuana production and the equivalent laws in Canada.