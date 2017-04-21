Collas Crill advises on healthcare venture fund

Collas Crill has advised on the establishment of BioMedInvest III, BioMedPartners’ third Guernsey-domiciled equity venture capital fund, closing at CHF75m.

BioMedInvest III LP is a collective investment scheme authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. It is the third Guernsey-domiciled BioMedPartners fund, administered by Louvre Fund Services.

The fund is a healthcare venture capital fund which invests in private early-to-mid-stage companies in Switzerland, Germany and neighbouring countries of the EU.

The Collas Crill team comprised of group partner and investment fund specialist Paul Wilkes and associate Alex Wickens.