Collas Crill advises in Equiom acquisition 

Collas Crill has assisted the Equiom Group with the acquisition of Virtus Management in Guernsey.

The law firm’s commercial team co-ordinated a four jurisdiction due diligence process in Guernsey, Cayman, South Dakota and New Zealand whilst Gowling WLG provided English law M&A advice.

The Collas Crill team was led by group partner Wayne Atkinson, assisted by senior associates Tristan Ozanne in Guernsey and Gareth Morgan in Cayman. Senior associate Kerrie Le Tissier of Collas Crill’s trusts and pensions team assisted with fiduciary aspects of the transaction.