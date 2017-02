Following on from last week’s Women’s Development Forum event in Jersey, Wills specialist Julie Harrigan spoke on the topic of ‘Leaving a Legacy’ alongside the CEO of Durrell, Lesley Dickie.

Whilst your first thought might be your own personal legacy – your children, your career, your charity work – it’s important that you also think about the physical legacy you leave behind, such as your estate, sentimental items and even charitable donations.