CMS, Nabarro and Olswang announce joint partner promotions

CMS has promoted 44 of its lawyers to partner across 26 offices for 2017, with Olswang and Nabarro each making up two associates before the firms enter into their three-way merger.

In London, CMS has promoted the dispute resolution team’s David Bridge, employment’s Caroline Kurup, and TMT’s Paul Silver.

In Edinburgh, real estate lawyer Amy Norton and TMT specialist Duncan Turner have made the cut, while another real estate lawyer, Kirsten Partridge, gets the nod in Glasgow.

Patent attorney Helen Wallis and commercial litigator Luke Pardey are the Olswang lawyers who have been made up.

The Nabarro promotions are the real estate team’s David Crossley and the corporate team’s Jack Shepherd.

Women make up 27 per cent of the 48 promotions across the three firms.

CMS UK senior partner Penelope Warne said: “We are delighted to welcome our 48 new partners and congratulate them on this significant achievement.”