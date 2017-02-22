Clio an Academic Partner at Ulster University

Clio is now an Academic Partner of Ulster University’s new Legal Innovation Centre.

The Centre, a collaboration between the School of Law and the School of Computing and Intelligent Systems, will be at the forefront of advancing the use of technology-driven innovation in legal services and legal education globally. It has been established with support from leading global law firms and is the first of its kind in the UK.

The Centre aims to promote and support the use of technology in legal services.

