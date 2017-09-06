Clifford Chance hires two partners to boost US footprint

Clifford Chance has hired two new partners into its Washington DC office, reaching double-digits for lateral hires in the US over the last year.
Clifford Chance has hired two new partners into its Washington DC office, reaching double-digits for lateral hires in the US over the last year.
Simply register now for free to access The Lawyer’s award-winning journalism on desktop and mobile.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com