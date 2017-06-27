Clifford Chance and Cleary act as Google is fined $2.7bn

By

Clifford Chance and Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton led in a case which has seen Google hit with a $2.7bn (£2.1bn) fine from the European Commission for abusing its position to promote its own shopping service.

