Clifford Chance and Cleary act as Google is fined $2.7bn

Clifford Chance and Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton led in a case which has seen Google hit with a $2.7bn (£2.1bn) fine from the European Commission for abusing its position to promote its own shopping service.
Clifford Chance and Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton led in a case which has seen Google hit with a $2.7bn (£2.1bn) fine from the European Commission for abusing its position to promote its own shopping service.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com