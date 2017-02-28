Client seminar on cyber security and CEO fraud

How can companies and financial institutions best protect their interests and personal data in the face of an increasing number of cyber crime attacks in the Czech Republic was the topic of an expert panel discussion held at Kinstellar’s Prague office.

Most interesting to attendees were key studies of recent cases of CEO fraud – where typically scammers posing as CEOs manipulate a company employer to transfer funds to the scammer’s bank account. These kinds of cases have increased significantly in the last few years, and the Czech Republic seems to be particularly exposed to such attacks.

Participants at the discussion learned about the most typical techniques used by cyber criminals. In addition to discussions on protection, they also learned how to mitigate the criminal liability of companies and their board members. Most cyber crime attacks are either directly caused by employees or the result of insufficient employee training, so the importance of tailor made trainings was also addressed.

The panel members included, from Kinstellar, Jitka Logesová, Head of Compliance, Risk and Sensitive Investigations; Stanislav Mečl, Head of the White Collar Defence Practice and Jan Pfeffer, Senior Associate.