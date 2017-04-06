Client Assets Round Table for investment firms and banks
We are hosting another round table for senior CASS professionals to discuss client assets with peers under the Chatham House rules and it’d be great if you could attend and contribute.
- Date: Tuesday 16th May
- Time: 5pm – 6.30pm
- Venue: Bovill Limited, 82 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8HA
Some current ideas for discussion are:
- Recent FCA activity and contact
- New FRC audit standards – are you ready for a tougher audit? Or if you’ve already done yours, how painful was it? Adverse audit opinions – can you challenge them?
- Common themes and issues that Bovill has seen in recent CASS reviews