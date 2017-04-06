Client Assets Round Table for investment firms and banks

We are hosting another round table for senior CASS professionals to discuss client assets with peers under the Chatham House rules and it’d be great if you could attend and contribute.

Date : Tuesday 16th May

: Tuesday 16th May Time : 5pm – 6.30pm

: 5pm – 6.30pm Venue: Bovill Limited, 82 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8HA

Some current ideas for discussion are: