Cleantech lists on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen

Cleantech Building Materials plc (CBM), a UK-incorporated company, has listed on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen, with assistance from Gowling WLG’s Corporate team.

Gowling WLG originally set up the company as a ‘cash shell’ in early 2015, and assisted with the previous admission of CBM’s shares to listing on the UK Listing Authority’s Official List (standard listing segment) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities in February 2015.

Simultaneously with CBM’s listing on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen, Gowling WLG assisted with CBM’s share for share exchange offer for Diamond Wood China Limited, a Hong Kong-incorporated company whose business involves the exclusive import and distribution of Accoya® Wood in the China and ASEAN markets. The offer valued Diamond Wood China Limited at over £15 million.

Gowling WLG’s Corporate team was led by partner Jeffrey Elway, who was assisted by principal associate Samantha Myers.