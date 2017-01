Claire Watson has been retained to act in this inquest in the Royal Courts of Justice which is expected to last for seven weeks. The Metropolitan Police are assisting the Coroner, HHJ Loraine-Smith, with his investigation into the deaths of 30 British nationals who were killed in a terrorist attack at a beach resort in Sousse in Tunisia on 26th June 2015.

Claire also represented the Metropolitan Police in the inquests relating to the In Amenas terrorist attacks in January 2013.