Claire van Overdijk, of No5, is one of four new members to sit on the STEP Mental Capacity Global SIG Steering Committee.

STEP has 20,000 members across 95 countries and promotes best practice, professional integrity and education to its members. It has a number of Special Interest Groups, with the Mental Capacity SIG being established in 2010.