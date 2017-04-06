Christopher Young and Hashi Mohamed defend scheme permission

Christopher Young, leading Hashi Mohamed, appeared before Mr Justice Dove to defend Newcastle City Council’s recently adopted masterplan and two important planning permissions.

The Claimant, Persimmon Homes, a rival developer to two Interested Parties, sought to attack two planning consents, and an important Council document setting out the strategy for the next two decades, including on traffic and congestion. Acting on behalf of Bellway Homes, Chris Young and Hashi Mohamed sought to ensure that the permission pursuant to which 600 dwellings was to be built remained intact. The other planning permission granted to Commercial Estates Group for 500 homes, a primary school and retail facilities was similarly upheld.