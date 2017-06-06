Christoph Graber named ‘most highly regarded’ Swiss insurance lawyer

WHO’S WHO LEGAL SWITZERLAND 2017: Christoph Graber draws widespread praise from peers thanks to his high profile in Swiss insurance and reinsurance law. Hans-Ulrich Brunner is also highlighted, and stands out for his extensive experience acting as defence counsel in liability and insurance cases.

27 leading practitioners were highlighted for their work representing insurance underwriters, reinsurers, intermediaries and corporate insurers in contentious, contractual, regulatory and transactional matters. Christoph Graber has been identified as the “most highly regarded” practitioner.