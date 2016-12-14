Chinese companies in Kazakhstan – a seminar

Unicase law firm is pleased to invite you to the seminar organised for Chinese companies on legal peculiarities of doing business in Kazakhstan, which will be held on December 21, 2016 in Almaty.

The following topics will be addressed:

Doing business in Kazakhstan, Nursalim Suleimenov; Special economic zones in Kazakhstan, Berikhan Amreyev; Public-private partnership: the private initiative, Raushana Chaltabayeva; Construction: FIDIC, licensing and other issues, Saniya Perzadayeva; Subsoil use, Zhanar Abdullayeva; Labour law: Conciliation commission, Aliya Zhumabek; Tax law: Changes in tax legislation of Kazakhstan in 2017, Aidar Massatbayev.

Date: December 21, 09:30.

Venue: Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC, Gogol Street, 111.