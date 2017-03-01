China: outlook for overseas M&A

Private entrepreneurs, experts in the field of investment, economists, legal experts gathered in Beijing under the auspices of King & Capital Law Firm to attend the “Outlook of Overseas M&A and M&A Pattern Analysis Seminar “, which was supported by LexisNexis and “Globalization” Magazine .

The seminar focused on: “One Belt and One Road” and the policy interpretation of the government’s overseas M&A, overseas M&A structure design and risk prevention, overseas M& A funds investment, and Canada creative technology M&A projects.