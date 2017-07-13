China – legal issues in foreign technical co-operation

Invited by the Science and Technology Department of Sinopec, Mr Hongchuan Liu attended the seminar of International Scientific and Technological Cooperation and Foreign Affairs Matters held by the Science and Technology Department of Sinopec together with Ms. Guanggui Yao and Mr. Chenxu Feng in Wuxi, Jiangsu.

Attendees of this seminar are leaders and senior engineers of scientific and technological companies and academic institutions affiliated to Sinopec. Mr. Liu gave training on legal issues in foreign technical cooperation. Based on years of legal practice experience in the field of foreign technical cooperation, combining with specific cases, Mr. Liu analysed and introduced key points and matters worth attention in foreign technical cooperation agreement and confidential agreement.

The Broad & Bright team led by Mr. Liu has been providing professional legal services for Science and Technology Department of Sinopec for 15 years.