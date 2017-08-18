Mr Jun Ji recently led a delegation of young Chinese public welfare activists, including economic, educational and cultural representatives, on a visit to Japan. They visited enterprises, schools and civil institutions.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- Freshfields sends Manchester staff to London to improve integration
- Taylor Wessing hit with £3m professional negligence claim
- The 60 second interview: The future is made of legal technologists
- The 60 second interview: Not every lawyer will need to learn to code
- The 60 second interview: The path to equity should be open to all
- Slaughters set to overhaul associate appraisals
- CMS HR boss leaves merged firm after three months
- Travers Smith ditches ties after partner review
- Mills & Reeve pays record-breaking bonus to all staff
- King & Spalding expands in US with office launch
- Commented
- Recent
- China-Japan link
- Bär & Karrer advised Cummins on Eaton JV
- Aderant at NDA conference
- Karanović & Nikolić advises on OTP’s acquisition Oof Vojvođanska Banka
- Slaughters set to overhaul associate appraisals
- The 60 second interview: Not every lawyer will need to learn to code
- LoD posts double digit growth in first post-merger results
- Linklaters continues strong retention run
- Walder Wyss advises Cembra Bank on refinancing deal
- Schoenherr advises Bulgarian Eagle airline on AOC certification