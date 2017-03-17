The changing asset-tracing landscape

Ogier partner Rachael Reynolds is speaking about cross-border investigations and asset-tracing at the INSOL conference for restructuring and insolvency professionals in Sydney on Sunday.

INSOL – the international Association of Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Professionals – has more than 10,000 members across 40 local associations. The four-day Sydney event will be attended by lawyers, accountants, regulators, insurers and debt traders.

Rachael’s session covers “Cross-border investigation, asset-tracing and recovery: practical considerations” and will review the current landscape in terms of onshore and offshore limits on confidentiality and cross-border recognition – and whether proposed moves in the light of last year’s Panama Papers scandal towards public or private registers of beneficial ownership are feasible or helpful.