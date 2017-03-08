This changes everything – video

In recent years, the historically changeless legal industry has begun to shake itself awake.
Clients are demanding control, firms are looking to be more efficient and new entrants are innovating ways to meet changing demands. Market forces are shouting and progress is real— this changes everything.

We’ve long found ourselves inside a complex industry. We gladly stand beside the world’s greatest companies and industry leaders, helping them navigate our changing industry with innovation that makes sense.

