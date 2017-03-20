Chambers praises Ogier BVI team

Ogier’s BVI team has been highly praised in the independent Chambers and Partners Global directory as a “slick operation” with a “very international outlook”.

The directory named three of the firm’s BVI partners as notable practitioners, highlighting the reputations of practice partner Ray Wearmouth (“a fantastic lawyer”), Head of Dispute Resolution Brian Lacy (“extremely well prepared, knowledgeable and very creative”) and corporate partner Michael Killourhy (“focuses on getting the job done, and not bogging us down in technicalities”).