Chambers and Partners Global directory has recognised 12 of Ogier’s Cayman team as notable practitioners and praised the team for its “insightful and accurate” advice and “excellent work”.

There was individual recognition for partners James Bergstrom, Giorgio Subiotto, Rachael Reynolds, Ulrich Payne, Angus Davison, Bradley Kruger and James Heinicke, as well as managing associates Joanne Huckle, Piers Dryden, William Jones and Mark Santangeli, and consultant James Bagnall.