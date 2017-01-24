Centil shortlisted fin The Lawyer European Awards

Centil Law Firm is delighted to have been shortlisted for The Lawyer’s “Law firm of the year: Russia, Ukraine & the CIS” Award. This news comes only three months after Centil won The Law Society’s “Excellence in International Legal Services” Award in 2016.

Specific initiatives include the firm’s weekly business intelligence newsletter, in-house Central Asia Research Group department, and implementation of a “Blue Ocean Strategy”.

The winners of all the awards will be announced at The Lawyer European Awards ceremony on Thursday 16th March 2017 in London.